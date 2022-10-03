Prime Early Access Sale preview: Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon's Prime fall event preview takes up to 50% off select Fire tablets. Ahead of its first ever Prime Early Access sale, you can snag one if best selling tablets for the cheap.

Currently, Amazon offers the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $74.99 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $149, so that's 50% off — its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best tablet deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon's Fire HD 10's is ideal for streaming content and gaming. It features a color-rich 1080p touch display and a rated battery life of up to 12-hours. Fast and responsive, the Fire HD 10 runs on an 8-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. For your app downloads, it has 32GB of storage which you can expand using the tablet's microSD card slot.

Although we didn't test this tablet, Fire HD 10 reviews on Amazon rate it 4.6 out 5 stars. Feedback from satisfied customers praised its great screen and value for the price. Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 features Alexa, Amazon's own voice assistant. This means you can play and pause music, open apps, and set alarms on the tablet using just your voice.

So if you're on the hunt for an affordable tablet for content consumption, the Fire HD 10 is a budget friendly choice.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12. Browse our Prime Early Access deals hub for this season's best deals on mobile tech.

Save $75 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life.

One of today's best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.