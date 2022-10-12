Prime Early Access sale knocks up to $250 off MSI RTX 30 gaming laptops

Amazon Prime October continues with massive discounts on MSI gaming laptops. Now is a great time to save big on a new high performance machine.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI Pulse GL66 for $1,249 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal retail price of $1,499. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this model and one of the best Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals you can still grab.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070: $1,499 $1,249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest MSI Pulse GL66 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops to buy. It's configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

For your connectivity needs, there are plenty of ports for plugging this into your home setup. MSI engineers equipped it with an efficient thermal management system to maximize airflow. What's more, Hi-res Nahimic audio support for crisp, spacious sound.

At 4.6 pounds and 0.9 x 14.1 x 10.2 inches, the Pulse GL66 is in the same weight class as its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the 2021 model Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds and measuring 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

Put simply, if you’re starting out in PC gaming and want a machine with great graphics and impressive power, this is the one to get.

Amazon's Prime Day October event ends Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. See our Prime Early Access Sale hub for big savings on today's must-have tech.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin RTX 3050Ti: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the MSI GF63 Thin. It has a Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050Ti graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M RTX 3060: $1,399 $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the MSI Stealth in today's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. this machine packs a 15.6" 144Hz 1080p display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11375H 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. There's a speedy 512GB SSD on board for file storage.