Don't miss this epic Pokémon Scarlet Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are here, and we're seeing some hot sales on Nintendo Switch products and games. But the top game on everyone's wishlist right now, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, have been elusive in their sales.

But don't worry, we found an excellent sale on Pokémon Scarlet. Don't miss Pokémon Scarlet for $54 at Live Super (opens in new tab) for Black Friday. Plus, get an additional $6 off with code SBSPKMN at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Scarlet: was $59 now $54 @ Live Super (opens in new tab)

Save $5 on the newest Pokémon game. Dive into the Paldea region with your newest friends, Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. Save an additional $6 when you use code SBSPKMN at checkout.

Enjoy traveling through the Paldea region in the newest iteration of Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region all you want, without worrying about battling the gyms in order.

Don't miss Pokémon Scarlet for just $48 at Live Super with code SBSPKMN at checkout. Right now Scarlet is the only option available, but keep your eye out for restocks on the popular Pokémon Violet as well

Black Friday is counting down and deals are selling out quick, so check out our best Black Friday deals hub to find the greatest deals of the season.