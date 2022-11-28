Last chance to snag these Pokémon Cyber Monday deals: Save big on some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy

Cyber Monday deals are here and are bright as a star. Or as shiny as a pearl... like this deal on Pokemon Shining Pearl. Right now you can get Pokemon Shining pearl from Best Buy for $41. That's $18 of it's original $59 price!

But that's not all, we're seeing several sales on Pokemon games from Let's Go Eevee to Arceus. We haven't given up hope on a last minute deal on the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet either, so stay tuned as we keep our eyes peeled for you.

If you've been on the lookout to get your hands on a new game to play, it might be worth your while to check out these awesome Cyber Monday Pokemon deals before they expire.

Cyber Monday is here and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets.

Pokemon Shining Pearl: $59 $41 @ Best Buy

Save $18 in this Amazing Cyber Monday deal on this remastered version of Pokemon Pearl. Travel through the Sinnoh region with starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup as you battle against the dastardly team Galactic in this classic catch-em-all game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: $59 @ Best Buy

Enjoy traveling through the Paldea region in the newest iteration of Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region all you want, without worrying about battling the gyms in order.

Pokemon Legends Arceus: $59 $47 @ Amazon

Save $12 on the critically acclaimed Pokemon Legends Arceus. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokemon adventure. Best Buy is also offering the same deal this Black Friday

Pokemon Sword and Shield: $59 $50 @ Best Buy

Save $9 for Cyber Monday on Pokemon Sword and Shield. Gather your favorite pokemon, including the newly added to this game eigth-gen Pokemon. Overcome all obstacles the Galar region has to offer for $4 less than Amazon is offering.