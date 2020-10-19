Play Rainbow Six Siege for free on Xbox Game Pass starting October 22

One of the most competitive eSports games, Rainbow Six Siege, is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass on consoles and Android devices via xCloud on October 22, just in time for the Xbox Series X.

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, you'll also get 10% off any in-game items, including the Year 5 pass to unlock new operators, renown boosts and more.

More games come to Xbox Game Pass

As far as Rainbow Six Siege is concerned, you'll only get access to operators in the base game, so you'll either have to buy the rest or work for them. That discount does come in handy, though.

In case you missed it, five new games landed on Xbox Game Pass on October 15. While you're waiting for Rainbow Six Siege, you can dabble in Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC), Heave Ho (PC), Katana Zero (Android, Console & PC), Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console & PC) or The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC).

On October 21, you'll be able to play ScourgeBringer (Console), and on the same day that Rainbow Six Siege launches, you can play Cricket 19 and Supraland. I don't know about you, but a cricket simulator sounds more riveting than playing Rainbow Six Siege.

Time and time again, Xbox has proven that Xbox Game Pass offers the best value in gaming right now, and with Bethesda jumping on-board, Xbox has a pretty exciting next-gen lineup.