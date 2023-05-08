Pixel Tablet specs leak ahead of Google I/O — release date confirmed?

Those of you with Google’s May 10, I/O 2023 event marked on your calendar will undoubtedly appreciate some early news on one of the most anticipated products expected to be unveiled that day — the Google Pixel Tablet .

Over the weekend, Buzzap and a number of other Japanese blogs reported on a recent fumble by Amazon Japan that led to the Android tablet’s listing appearing online for all to see. The listing has since been removed, but not before people could get a clear look at the device, its potential pricing window, and a detailed look at (almost) all of its specs.

A clean slate

The Pixel Tablet marks Google’s first venture into the tablet market in some time. While its last few efforts weren’t exactly the iPad killers many had hoped them to be, this time around at least, Google seems to be putting together an impressive starting point for an all-new lineup of future slates. The first of which, according to the listing, will be appearing in stores from June 20, 2023.

Putting 2018’s Pixel Slate in its rearview mirror, the new Pixel Tablet will make use of Google’s Tensor G2, octa-core SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1-based flash memory for storage. This places the Pixel Tablet in line with Google’s Pixel 7-series smartphone devices, keeping true to Google’s claims that the tablet will carry over “all your favorite Pixel phone features.”

The tablet will also feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with a sizable 2560 x 1600 resolution and up to 500 nits/candela of brightness. The screen will be framed by some sizable bezels, though this will give the device a much more comfortable hold without concern about accidental touches. The tablet will also be flanked by two 8-megapixel cameras, as well as three noise-canceling microphones, and four speakers.

(Image credit: Google)

When it comes to connectivity, the Pixel Tablet will make use of a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for its main port, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless, and a Pogo pin connection for attaching to a dock. The dock is included with the purchase of the tablet and allows the Pixel Tablet to assume the role of a smart home assistant, much like that of the Amazon Echo.

In terms of the expected runtime of the product, the Pixel Tablet was listed as having a 27 Wh battery (just shy of the iPad Pro 11-inch’s 28.65 Wh battery,) that claims to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Pixel Tablet specs

Outlook

It’s no iPad killer on paper, but the Google Pixel Tablet is shaping up to be one of the best tablets on the market if you’re an Android user. With its dual functionality as both a tablet and smart home dock, the Pixel Tablet at the very least manages to carve out its own identity among a busy crowd.

The Pixel Tablet’s price was also shown on the listing at 80,000 Yen. This roughly translates to around 590 USD, though no pricing for North America or Europe has been officially confirmed as of yet.

With Google I/O just days away, keep your eyes peeled to Laptop Mag for the latest news, rumors, and reveals surrounding the May 10 event.