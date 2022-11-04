Pixel 6 Pro price cut makes it $250 cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro

Google's Pixel 6 Pro is now $250 cheaper than its new Pixel 7 Pro camera phone. If you're looking for an unlocked phone on a budget, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the Pixel 6 Pro for just $649 which is just $3 shy of its all-time low price. Typically, this Google phone costs $899, so that's $250 in savings. This is one of the best phone deals we've seen all season.

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is still one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Pixel 6 Pro review, we gave it high praises for its 120Hz touch screen, top tier software support and fantastic camera system. After real world and overall performance tests, we rated the Pixel 6 Pro 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice Android handset.

In one test, we loaded up 24 Google Chrome tabs, running a Netflix video in the background, and swiped through other apps like Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail. The Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor processor held strong with nary a stutter or lag.

The Pixel 6 Pro has an impressive camera array which incorporates a wide-angle, Ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto lenses on the back. An 11.MP front-camera handles selfies and video calls.

Weighing in at 7.4 ounces and 6.5 x 3.0 x .035 inches, the Pixel 6 Pro is more portable than competing phablets. It's lighter than Apple's iPhone Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3) and Samsung's S22 Ultra (8.1 ounces, 6.4 x 3 x 0.35 inches).

If you're looking for a new daily drive, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the best Pixel 7 Pro alternative. Especially at this tempting deal price.