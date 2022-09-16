Paramount Plus is free with Walmart Plus 30-day trial or paid membership

You can now get Paramount Plus for free with any Walmart Plus membership at no extra cost. Walmart Plus costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial. Unlike other Walmart Plus perks, the Paramount Plus subscription applies to both free trial and paid members.

As Walmart announced (opens in new tab)in August 2022, all Walmart Plus members get a complimentary Paramount Plus Essential subscription (valued at $4.99/month). This adds to the many benefits of Walmart Plus and makes it more on par with Amazon Prime.

Walmart Plus paid members get access Paramount Plus for free, exclusive deals, high-demand product restocks, and early access to Walmart Black Friday deals. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. There here's no risk, you can cancel any time. Walmart Plus members also get free delivery on products and groceries, gas station discounts, and fast, contact-free shopping with the Mobile scan & go app (opens in new tab).

First launched in September 2020, Walmart Plus didn't initially offer video streaming. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime always had a leg up on Walmart Plus with its offer of Prime Video. Prime members get unlimited TV series and movie streaming with the option to add channels like A&E, AMC, Showtime, Starz and more.

Likewise, Paramount Plus includes thousands of popular TV shows, original dramas, and movies like "1883" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2". Subscribers get access to NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news and more.

“With the addition of Paramount Plus, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too," Walmart Plus senior vice president and general manager, Chris Cracchiolo said in a news release.

If you're already a Walmart Plus member, simply log into account and create a Paramount Plus profile to start streaming now.