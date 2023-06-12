Our beloved Acer Chromebook Spin 714 just dropped $200

The excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 just dropped $200 among today's best Chromebook deals. For a limited time, you can get 12th Gen Intel-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $529 at Best Buy. Typically priced at $729, that's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen on our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook.

Best Buy also offers the Acer Chromebook Spin with 514 AMD Ryzen CPU for just $399 ($150 off).

Acer Chromebook Spin deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $529 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Flexible hinges makes it easy to convert from laptop to tablet to tent mode as needed. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is one of our favorite Chromebooks. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and makes a great Father's Day gift. This convertiable Chromebook packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for an immersive interactive experience. Google's light and secure ChromeOS runs on the laptop's 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, the Chromebook Spin 714 houses a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review , we were highly impressed with its bright, colorful touch display and fast performance. We also liked the laptop's sturdy design, great keyboard and stylus pen. After a series of real-world use and performance tests, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In one test, we opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus movie in the background. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714's performance never waivered. Even when typing away in Google Docs there was no sign of lag.

In terms of design, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue, aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around. Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for it with ample connectivity options. It supplies you with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a user-friendly and powerful versatile PC, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a wise choice.