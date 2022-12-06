OnePlus Buds Z2 noise-cancelling earbuds are just under $50 in limited time deal

OnePlus Buds Z2 are the best Apple AirPods alternatives for iPhone and Android users. And now, you can snap them up for just under $50.

For a limited time, you can get OnePlus Buds Z2 for just $49 (opens in new tab) directly from OnePlus. They normally cost $80, so that's $30 off and just $5 shy of their all-time low price. This is one of the best wireless earbuds deals you can get right now.

Save $30 on OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. They feature active noise-cancelling, touch controls, and are IP55 water and sweat resistant. With 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver optimal sound.

OnePlus Buds Z2 hold their own against today's best noise-cancelling headphones. Besides active noise-cancellation, they feature 11mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and IP55 water-and-sweat resistance.

In our OnePlus Buds Z2 review, we liked the buds' energetic sound, powerful quick charging and accurate controls. We also found their effective active noise-cancellation and fast connectivity.

During real-world tests, the Buds Z2 produced punchy, well-rounded sound. Pro Gaming mode improves audio synchronization whereas Dolby Atmos provides an immersive listening experience. The Buds Z2's Max noise-cancelling functionality was impressive. It did a great job at blocking out the rumble of a washing machine, a loud TV and chatter.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are a wise choice if you're shopping around for great wireless earbuds on a budget.