Oh my, HP Omen 16 AMD Advantage sinks to just $799 in Prime Day deal competition

As Amazon Prime Day deals start ramping up, it's a good time to keep an eye on the largest online retailer's competitors. Best Buy, for example, is throwing down huge savings on today's top laptops during their Black Friday in July sale.

And there's no better deal than nearly half-off a high-end HP gaming laptop. Right now you can get the HP Omen 16 AMD Advantage edition for just $799 at Best Buy. Featuring AMD's Ryzen 7 6800H processor and their Radeon RX 6650M graphics card, this is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptop prime day deals so far.

HP Omen 16 AMD Advantage edition: $1,579 $799 @ Best Buy

Save a whopping $780 on the HP Omen 16 AMD Advantage edition. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon RX 6650M graphics. If that's not enough to convince you, let the 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD sweeten the deal.

If you're waiting for the universe to send you a sign to indulge in a little something extra this week, this could be it. The HP Omen 16 in this deal is the AMD Advantage edition - offering all of AMD's best in one conveniently discounted package.

Housing the gorgeous 16-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz display is a charcoal-colored aluminum chassis measuring 14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches and weighing 5.33 pounds. Certainly not the most delicate and portable laptop out there, but it's what's inside that counts, right?

While we haven't had the chance to test this build, we're anticipating speedy performance thanks to the Ryzen 7 6800H 4.7ghz processor backed by 16 GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, the AMD Radeon RX 6650M graphics card can comfortably compete with Nvidia's RTX 3060 any day.

For those who use plenty of accessories while gaming, the HP Omen 16 comes in clutch. If you need more than the three USB-A ports and 2 USB-C ports, you probably have a USB hub already. As an added bonus, this laptop also comes with an HDMI port, an SD card slot, as well as an ethernet port and, yes, even a headphone jack.

Don't miss out on the HP Omen 16 AMD advantage edition for just $799.