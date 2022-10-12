October Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2022: Save $488 on Surface Pro 8 and more

October Prime Day Microsoft Surface device deals continue with early holiday deals on these premium machines. One Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers a steep discount on the Surface Pro 8.

Prime members can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7 Tablet for $1,111 (opens in new tab). Normally $1,599, that's $488 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this Surface Pro 8 configuration. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Early Access tablet deals from the sale.

If that's out of your budget, Amazon offers the Intel Core i5-charged Surface Pro 8 for $869 (opens in new tab) ($330 off).

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,599 $1,111 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $488 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch with an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 and 16GB of memory can come with 256GB or 512GB of storage space. You'd be saving a steep $412 off of this tablet in either Graphite or Platinum colors.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the Surface Pro juggled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

With a weight of 1.96 pounds and measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly heavier but narrower than the Surface Pro 7 (1.74 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches). It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 8 affords you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and Surface Type Cover port.

The Surface Pro 8 is a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) ends Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Browse our Prime Early Access Sale deals hub for more savings before they're gone.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Type Cover: $1,029 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $300 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Go 3: $549 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Surface Go 3. This portable 2-in-1 tablet packs a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, ‎1.1 GHz Intel Pentium 6500Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. That's all the power you need for basic tasks, gaming and streaming content.