No, Anthem 2.0 is not dead — Here's an update from BioWare

BioWare opens up about Anthem 2.0 and all of the progress the developers have made so far and what the future of the game will look like.

In a blog, Studio Director Christian Dailey breaks down all of the new content that the developers are playing around with for the Anthem 2.0 patch. Dailey was emphatic that all of this is a work in progress and that they'd like feedback from people. Here's what we know so far:

Anthem 2.0 Javelin gameplay, builds and skill trees breakdown

Apparently, a lot of people have been complaining about the lack of satisfying builds in the game, so BioWare are giving players room to experiment with their loadouts. Now, all items are categorized to one of the 11 available equipment slots, weapons are either primary or secondary, mods and artifacts now replace components and you can now manage equipment and abilities in your loadout screen. Additionally, abilities aren't drops anymore, they're actually unlockables. You can empower your abilities by equipping them with mods.

Now each Javelin can level up, get skills points and use said points to unlock abilities, passives and stat boosts. Javelins get access to multiple specializations with advanced skill trees after you complete the basic skill tree. These seemingly act as subclasses for your Javelin.

BioWare also broke down what Artifacts are now. "For instance, your Ranger’s rocket pod would be upgraded into the Skyfell Launcher Artifact, a pair of back-mounted pods that transform into powerful rocket launchers."

It seems like BioWare is putting a lot of work into this game and it'll be interesting to see Anthem 2.0 come to life. This might be another No Man's Sky situation, or at least I hope it will be. It's unclear when Anthem 2.0 is supposed to launch and whether or not it'll be coming to next-gen consoles (more likely than not).

If it does launch on next-gen consoles, I imagine that BioWare would want to repair its relationship with fans by making the game a free upgrade, but we'll just have to wait and see.