Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Console bundles and games to look out for

If you plan on shopping for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals this year, we have some good news.

Retailers are offering fantastic Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories in particular. Generally speaking, the classic Switch and handheld-only Switch Lite rarely see a markdown outside of the holidays. At the height of the pandemic, consoles were nearly impossible to come by for months. Luckily, Nintendo Switch restocks at several retailers increase your odds at scoring one.

So how much will the Nintendo switch cost on Black Friday 2020? The classic Nintendo Switch game console alone retails for $299 and has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system is available in two variants — neon blue & red or gray Joy-Cons. The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite costs $199 and is smaller and lighter than the standard Switch. This console comes in a range of colors including coral, gray, turquoise, and yellow.

Select retailers offer Switch deals that include a Switch console bundled with a game and/or accessories. Switch console bundles offer the best value compared to buying the components separately.

Best Buy for example has the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deal so far. The big box retailer offers the Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299. The bundle includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a free 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. The console alone is costs $299, so you're getting a free $60 game along with a free 3-month membership which normally costs $10.99. This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is expected to go live on November 22.

While we don't expect to see any massive deals on either of the standalone Switch consoles, the Switch Lite could see a modest Black Friday markdown. Last year, retailer antonline via ebay briefly knocked its price down to $179 ($20 off).

Expect much of this year's Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch to be dominated by games and accessories. In fact, we're seeing excellent Black Friday-like deals on Switch games especially. With the rollout of new Nintendo Switch game releases, deals on existing games are getting more aggressive.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the classic Nintendo Switch console back in stock for $299. That's list price, but they're the only retailer offering that price right now. (If it sells out, check back later for restocks). View Deal

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle deal includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Amazon also has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in every color for $199. We expect stock to sell out fast, so we recommend you strike while the iron is hot. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Tap into your creativity as you build your community from scratch on a deserted island. This social simulation game lets you create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. Own it now for its lowest price ever. View Deal

Lego Jurassic World: was $40 now $24 @ Amazon

LEGO Jurassic World is the first videogame to let players experience all four Jurassic films in humorous LEGO form. Relive key moments from all four Jurassic films: An adventure 65 million years in the making — now in classic LEGO brick fun! View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $60 now $31 @ Amazon

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal

Carnival Games: was $40 now $15 @ Amazon

Carnival Games features fan favorite and brand new mini-games. Fun for everyone, you can play alone or with up to three others. Save $25 on this physical game at Amazon. View Deal

Puyo Puyo Tetris: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy

Puyo Puyo Tetris offers a new take on the line-clearing classic 1984 game. This fun puzzle game packs ton of content and at $10 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: $79 @ Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure has been near-impossible to find in stock most of the summer. The Nintendo Switch accessory lets you burn calories while playing games by making you jog, sprint, and jump in place while playing games. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

This SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch adds up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch console. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal

SanDisk 64GB Memory Card: was $20 now $16 @ Amazon

Instantly add 64GB of storage to your Switch console with this SanDisk microSDXC memory card. It has a high transfer rate of up to 100MB/s, which means you'll enjoy faster game loads.

View Deal

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card :was $100 now $60 @ Best Buy

This officially licensed 256GB SanDisk microsD card for Nintendo Switch delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller (Scorbunny) : was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. View Deal