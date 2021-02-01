New Nintendo Switch Pro won't arrive soon — but there is still hope

Bad news, Switch Pro (or Super Switch) believers — Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed there are no plans to announce a new Switch model anytime soon, and it could be because of the success of the Nintendo Switch.



Nintendo has revealed its latest quarterly earnings, operating a profit of $2.2 billion thanks to the surge in sales of Nintendo Switch consoles and a certain Animal Crossing: New Horizons game during the COVID-19 lockdown, as reported by Bloomberg.



The Switch saw a 7% increase in sales, selling 11.6 million units over the holiday period, and Furukawa believes these sales will continue. With this in mind, it makes sense that there are no plans for a Switch Pro announcement. However, there's still room for a launch later this year.

How soon can we expect a Switch Pro?

With the release of the Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch bundle coming this March, the announcement of an upgraded Switch model was unlikely.



However, there was a glimmer of hope fans could get some form of a tease in the next fiscal year. Now, seeing as sales continue to rise for the original Nintendo Switch with Nintendo expecting full-year Switch sales of 26.5 million units, there's little reason to bring out another console.



Nevertheless, the wait continues. Disappointing? Indeed. Couldn't Furukawa at the very least officially confirm the name of the next hardware update? Will it be called the Super Switch, or has the Pro label now stuck?



No matter, there are still plenty of the best Nintendo Switch games to keep us occupied before the big reveal.