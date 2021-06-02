New Nintendo Switch Pro pre-orders could go live on June 4 — what we know

A new rumor claims the upcoming new Nintendo Switch will be announced this week; leakers shared a Switch-related listing suggesting pre-orders are set to go live as soon as June 4.



According to Centro Leaks (via GameRant), the leakers received a screenshot from a "big retailer's internal system" regarding new Switch hardware, teasing that the company's highly-anticipated next-gen console will be available for pre-order on June 4 at around midnight.

We have received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that shows a new Switch hardware-related listing will go live on June 4 (around midnight).That's all we have for now, there's no other data / attributes in the listing right now. pic.twitter.com/fhEzNVORNnJune 1, 2021 See more

The big retailer Centro Leaks refers to is likely Amazon, as they later stated the specific listing is a non-US listing from a US retailer. Recently, co-founder of XboxEra Shpeshal_Nick claimed that an announcement is scheduled for Thursday, June 3 to reveal the new Switch console (naming it the Super Nintendo Switch), after a listing for a "New Nintendo Switch Pro" was spotted on Amazon Mexico.



Recent reports have indicated that Nintendo is planning to unveil its new Nintendo Switch Pro before E3 2021 this June. In fact, the game company is set to begin production this July to launch the upgraded console as soon as September.



With E3 2021 kicking off on June 12, there's reason to believe Nintendo is planning to reveal its upgraded OLED Switch this week. However, with no Nintendo Direct coming up, it doesn't seem likely the console will be revealed so soon. That said, Nintendo could throw a curveball schedule pre-orders to go live on Amazon this Friday.



While Nintendo has yet to officially announce the console, including its actual name, sources speaking to Bloomberg stated the handheld will be released sometime in September or October. Sources also claim there will be a boost in production during the October to December holiday period due to high demand.



In the lead-up to E3 2021, we're expecting Nintendo to at least give us a sneak peek at the Switch Pro, so stay tuned for further updates.