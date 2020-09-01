New Marvel's Avengers character to be revealed today: How to watch

Square Enix will unveil a new character in Marvel's Avengers today. I'm personally banking on Captain Marvel, but there's a long list of heroes it could be.

The latest Avengers War Table stream takes place today on Tuesday, September 1 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. Here's where you can watch the reveal for the latest Avenger.

How to watch Marvel's Avengers character reveal

You can watch the latest Avengers War Table stream on YouTube, which is linked above. Remember, it'll start streaming today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

Recently, PC data-miners dug into the PC beta and found a list of possible playable characters, including Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Hawkeye, Hulkbuster, Kate Bishop, Mar-Vell, Mockingbird, Quake, Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, Vision, War Machine and Wasp.

If this list is accurate, it's possible we'll be getting Captain Marvel since the character is a favorite of Kamala Khan's, so we might just see her first before the rest. I would love to see a Black Panther reveal, however.

For those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Avengers, the game is already live, so you can play it now while we all speculate for the next few hours.