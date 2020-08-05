Marvel’s Avengers hands-on review

Marvel’s Avengers boasts an entertaining beat-em-up combat system along with nuanced skill customizations, but it’s hard to get engaged when the objectives are boring and many areas look uninspired or reused.

Whether you’re a rabid comic book fan or a casual movie-goer, most people have enough of an understanding of the Marvel universe and its lore to get excited when something like an Avengers video game is announced. However, doubts slowly sank in for fans as they learned more and more about the game. Many wanted to experience a cinematic campaign along the lines of the Arkham series and Marvel’s Spider-Man, so when it was revealed to be a live service game akin to Destiny and The Division, the hype fell lower and lower.

However, with every new showcase and piece of news (like how we’ll get to play both Spider-Man and Hawkeye post-launch), the hype is slowly coming back. After putting ten or so hours into the beta, I can confidently say that there are still many reasons to be skeptical, but if Crystal Dynamics can remedy these issues before its September 4th launch, Marvel’s Avengers could be the game we all want it to be.

Story missions

The story opens with our heroes hosting an Avengers parade on a helicarrier when things go awry and dozens of masked soldiers invade. As Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor and The Hulk fight for their life against Taskmaster on the Golden Gate Bridge, Captain America attempts to repair the sabotaged helicarrier. But as all our heroes watch, we see the giant floating aircraft burst into flames, with no word from the beloved Captain. Simultaneously, San Francisco begins collapsing as a mysterious airborne gas covers the city. It’s at this point when the Avengers realize they’ve lost and come to the conclusion that Captain America is dead.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Sometime later, it’s revealed that the gas unleashed over San Francisco is causing people to suddenly receive superpowers. Many years pass and Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) has seized control and promises to put an end to the Inhuman plague. The Avengers have been shunned out, now disbanded, and the world has lost its mightiest heroes. Beginning on such a low note is quite engaging narratively, but from a gameplay perspective, the Golden Gate Bridge level is overwhelmed by intrusive cutscenes, quick-time events and running in straight lines.

It’s clear that Crystal Dynamics is trying to provide a cinematic showcase of our heroes working together to save the day, but there’s no build-up and each hero initially feels rough to control. Marvel’s Avengers works far better as an arcadey beat-em-up rather than something cinematic and gritty, so hopefully, Crystal Dynamics eases up on the pizazz in favor of gameplay.

It’s also difficult to fully judge the narrative when a handful of cutscenes are clearly missing due to the beta not including every story mission. But to give Crystal Dynamics some credit, there’s a compelling cutscene where Kamala Khan and Bruce Banner are engaged in an awkward conversation. These subtle, character-driven moments help add personality to our heroes, allowing the player to connect with them on a human level.

Objectives and difficulty

Something that got old quick is the repetitiveness of the game’s objectives. Many of Avenger’s side missions follow identical patterns, whether it’s to help Jarvis hack into a mainframe by standing within a designated area, defeating waves of enemies, destroying some generators or stopping enemies from hacking into Jarvis. Not only are these mission concepts frequently reused, but they’re not particularly fascinating, to begin with.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Additionally, there’s an awkward feature wherein completing an objective causes enemies to disappear and the mission to suddenly finish. This makes it pretty easy to just run into a level, skip all the enemies and complete the objective to quickly get it over with.

Rather than the game be overwhelmed by these repetitive goals, Crystal Dynamics needs to consider the value of each level as something substantial and varied. Avengers shines best when the party is working together to overcome some phenomenal foe, and that’s not at all highlighted in three-minute-long missions where the objective is to stand in a circle and skip all the enemies.

There was one side objective in this beta that was particularly inspired. Players needed to activate five terminals in a certain order around an underground facility while being brutalized by ruthless enemy robots. Hilarity ensued as my squad and I all ran around attempting to figure out which console was which within the strict 45-second time limit.

Additionally, Marvel’s Avengers deserves a great deal of credit for making its hardest difficulty immediately available for every mission. However, you cannot replay story missions within this beta. I’m not sure whether this will be reflected in the final game, but it would be quite strange if it were the case.

Unique movesets

Marvel’s Avengers presents nuanced gameplay where each hero possesses a unique pool of abilities. At launch, players will have access to Ms. Marvel, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk and Captain America (he’ll probably be available later in the story due to the narrative). Crystal Dynamics has also revealed that the game will frequently receive post-launch content, including Spider-Man and Hawkeye as playable characters.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I initially believed that launching this game with six heroes would be a bit underwhelming, but after getting my hands on each of them, it’s quite clear that they’re far more than just reskins of the same movesets.

Iron Man can fly, hover, block, parry and cut holes in robots with his devastating lasers; Ms. Marvel, who happens to be my personal favorite, can heal fellow heroes, punch quite far in an incredibly wide cone, greatly grow in size to crush foes and swing across the map by grappling onto surfaces with her stretchy arms. These varying traits are especially evident within the game’s skill trees, which highlight how much work has been put into each hero.

While players only have access to the Primary skill tab in the beta, there will be two additional tabs in the final release called Specialty and Mastery. Within the Primary Tab, there are four skills trees that allow players to upgrade their light attacks, heavy attacks, ranged attacks and special abilities. There’s already quite a bit to work with in the Primary tab, but at launch, players will have access to the Specialty and Mastery tabs, which should greatly increase the potential for customization and unique builds.

Gear system and upgrades

Marvel’s Avengers possesses a gear system philosophy incredibly similar to those seen in games like Destiny and The Division. Players will constantly find all sorts of loot, and rather than consciously make choices about which armor or artifact suits them best, a power level is ascribed to everything you find that states whether or not it’s better than what you currently have equipped.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This creates a habit where the player mindlessly scans their inventory, equips the loot with the higher power level, dismantles anything else and moves on with the game. This might be a relief for those who are indecisive or don’t enjoy spending time considering which piece of armor suits a mission best, but I’ve always found it to be an underwhelming approach to gear systems.

At least with The Division and Destiny, weapons the player found occasionally changed the way they played. But from my experience with this beta, there was never a point where I had to actually think about what I’m equipping or why it’s useful to me.

This is especially upsetting since the game does have a handful of unique modifiers added to loot, which can increase resistance, change how attacks work and enhance specific damage types. There’s even a modifier that can shrink enemies. However, players likely won’t start caring about what their armor actually does until they hit endgame, as constantly getting higher power level gear means you never grow an attachment to any single piece of equipment.

Underwhelming world design

The Avengers beta possesses an overreliance on repetitive scenery, with more than half of the missions taking place within an AIM facility. These labs are typically presented with little variation, as a handful of the rooms look identical and many assets are reused. Even during the more exciting AIM rooms, it gets quite tedious having to sprint through office corridors in a game revolving around the most iconic superheroes in the world.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once the player unlocks the War Table, five of the nine missions available take place in an AIM facility. And to make matters worse, every mission in this beta features these exhausting labs at some point. Thankfully, there are three areas which are some variation of a forest and future builds of the beta will be including a metropolitan area.

While there is a regular forest, the other two are a bit more interesting: one is burning down while the other is a snowy tundra. These small differences help spice things up, but outside of the shifts in weather, they’re almost identical and don’t feel lived in. Trucks, buildings, and other facilities are placed thoughtlessly, making it difficult to connect with the world. Secrets chests also feel like they’re thrown around within the wilderness, although there are a few fun ones involving puzzles.

Avengers also features HARM room missions, which place the player in a colorless and flat simulation to battle waves of enemies. These are especially disappointing, as a simulation chamber should allow developers to mess with iconic environments seen in Marvel comics without having to explain why they’re there.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Crystal Dynamics has an incredibly expansive universe with iconic lore at their disposal, yet this preview is consistently lacking in creativity. Hopefully, the final release is far more skillful in its use of Marvel’s history because no one picks up an Avengers game to run through labs and fight robots. I'm especially worried since the game’s two biggest competitors, Destiny and The Division, boast stunning art directions and phenomenally detailed worlds.

Bugs and Performance

The Avengers beta is chock full of fascinating bugs, with one of the most consistent issues involving desynchronization between the host and client. In the “To Tame A Titan” mission, a squad member and I witnessed an Iron Man and Black Widow on our team duplicate. They also appeared in our party members tab on the right side of the screen, causing us to suddenly have a group of six heroes rather than the standard limit of four. Many loot chests also did not load in for half of our group.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Perhaps the worst part of this bug involved the final boss of this mission duplicating for half of the party. The duplicate wasn’t just a visual glitch, as both bosses had their own health bars and attacks. This greatly increased the difficulty of the battle, but destroying one caused the other to disappear as well.

We reached out to a Crystal Dynamics representative, and thankfully, they confirmed that these host/client bugs have already been “fixed for launch.”

However, there are also a couple of other bugs I experienced that could still be present at launch. For example, in the “To Find Olympia” mission, nearly every asset around me stopped loading and all I saw was a black void. I could still traverse the level and interact with enemies and objects, but it was nearly impossible to see anything. Additionally, while doing the “Stark Realities” mission as Ms. Marvel, my game completely froze and forced me to close the application.

As far as performance goes, things can get quite choppy when tons of enemies are running around on-screen. The particle effects of lasers, shields and enemy attacks not only coalesce into an overwhelming visual experience, but it also greatly slows down the console, with frames often dropping during these intense battle sequences. Navigating the menus is also quite obnoxious, as each tab takes a few seconds to load. Perhaps the worst menu, however, is the hero select screen, which takes anywhere between 30 and 60 seconds to load.

Bottom line

There’s a ton of potential within Marvel’s Avengers, from its satisfying combat system to how far players can customize and build out their characters. It’s also good that each hero truly feels different to play and control. However, it lacks some of the things that should make an Avengers game fun.

Exploring iconic worlds and battling familiar foes is necessary for this type of game to truly do justice to its source material. Having the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes run around lab corridors and stand on buttons while battling nameless robots isn’t much of an “Avengers” thing to me. This sort of endeavor would be fine as a one-off experience, but this essentially describes half of my time with the beta.

I hope Crystal Dynamics considers straying away from making this game so procedural, repetitive and grindy. Each mission should feel like a truly momentous obstacle that our heroes need to overcome. We also need more unique worlds, characters and scenarios to make Marvel’s Avengers a memorable experience.