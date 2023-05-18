High performance MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop sees $200 price drop

The MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop dropped earlier this year at Newegg. So far,MSI Pulse 15 reviews (opens in new tab) from customers average 4.5/5-stars, lauding its gorgeous design, smooth gaming performance, and excellent audio. If you're shopping around for a new gaming PC, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $1,299 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. It normally costs $1,499, so that's a considerable savings of $200. Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this new release, it's also one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $999 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060: $1,499 $1,299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the MSI Pulse 15 gaming laptop. Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD.

The MSI Pulse 15 is a stylish mid-level gaming laptop with the latest 13th Gen Intel GPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPU. It has a bold design on the lid and colorful 4-zone RGB keyboard that shines lime pulse energy — hence the name.

This laptop on sale has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display,13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. You'll have plenty of space for storing games and important files on the laptop's 1TB SSD.

We didn't get to test the MSI Pulse 15, however, we reviewed the 2023 MSI Katana 15 . Its RTX 4070 GPU toting sibling earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications.

To ensure maximum performance under heavy pressure, the MSI Pulse 15 is outfitted with a revolutionary cooling system. Specifically engineered for next-gen gaming, the dedicated thermal system has larger thermal pipes and MSI's own thermal grease to help your rig keep cool.

Whether you're looking for a gaming-specific PC or workhorse machine that can tackle demanding workloads, the MSI Pulse 15 is worth considering. Especially at this tempting price.