MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop now $500 below list price in epic Black Friday deal

The MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop is a great gift for that gamer in your life. And if you act now, you can score this potent RTX 3080 GPU laptop for a Black Friday price.

You can pick up the MSI GP66 Leopard for $1799 from Newegg via rebate. That's $500 off and one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in town.

MSI GP66 Leopard Black Friday deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799

Now $500 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard is at a stellar, Black Friday price. This powerful rug packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate.

Although we didn't test this exact model, its near-identical sibling is one of our favorite gaming rigs.

In our MSI GS66 Stealth review, its attractive design and solid overall and gaming performance won us over. We were also impressed by its solid battery life and gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, the GP66 Leopard is in the same weight class as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.0 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than competitors like Gigabyte's Aorus 15G (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches) and Razer's Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

We recommend you snatch this up quick and save $500 at Newegg right now during this huge Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is here, and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.