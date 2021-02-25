MSI GF65 Thin RTX 3060 gaming laptop bundle deal slashes $75 off

The MSI Thin RTX 3060 gaming laptop is on sale in Newegg's 65% off winter clearance sale this week. Right now, you can score one for less along with a sweet PC gaming freebie.

Today only, the MSI G65 Thin RTX 3060 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,199 at Newegg. Normally $1,249, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop. Even better, it includes a free 6-month Nvidia GeForce Now membership (valued at $25). You're saving a total of $75 with this deal.

It's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this month.

MSI GF65 Thin RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Bundle: was $1,249 now $1,199 @ Newegg

The MSI GF65 Thin gaming is one of the most affordable RTX 3060 rigs out there.

It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core 10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 TItan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.

The free GeForce NOW Founders tier membership gives you access to PC gaming libraries and RTX ray tracing. We tested this streaming service and experienced no input lag or latency — the games looked great and played smoothly.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

So if you don't want to wait to have the latest RTX 30 graphics at your fingertips, don't miss out on this MSI GF65 Thin RTX laptop deal. This deal ends February 26 at 2:59 am ET.