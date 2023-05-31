MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 drops to $999 in epic gaming laptop deal

The MSI Cyborg 15 is among the first gaming laptops to feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. If you missed the first price drop on this MSI RTX 4060 gaming laptop, here's your second chance at savings.

For a limited time, the MSI Cyborg 15 with RTX 4060 GPU is back on sale for $999. Normally $1,099, it's now $100 below list and at its best price yet. This one of the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000.

MSI Cyborg 15 deal

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the MSI Cyborg 15, the lowest price yet for this RTX 40 GPU laptops. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This one of the best RTX 40 series laptop deals you can get.

MSI is a brand synonymous with many of the industry's best gaming laptops . The MSI Cyborg 15 is the newest member of its fleet and made its debut at CES 2023.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM supports DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

This configuration is more than adequate for gaming,video editing, content consumption and everyday tasks. The laptop's RAM is expandable up to 64GB if you want to upgrade your memory to get the most out of it.

While we didn't get to test it, we went hands-on with the MSI Cyborg 15 and was impressed by its unique, thin and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms. MSI calls it a "Cyberpunk inspired design".

MSI Cyborg 15 reviews at Best Buy average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like the performance upgrade from the RTX 30 series and 144Hz display refresh rate for gaming and streaming. Some owners were disappointed about its limited ports and slots, so we recommend investing in a USB hub.

The MSI Cyborg 15 is a budget-friendly choice if you're on the hunt for a more RTX 4060 laptop.