Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 gets generous $300 price cut — hits lowest price yet!

The Microsoft Store's Countdown Sale offers incredible holiday discounts on Surface tablets. Right now, you can save up to $300 on select Surface Pro 9 configurations.

For example, Microsoft's 12th Gen Intel-charged Surface Pro 9 is on sale for $1,099. Traditionally priced at $1,399, this Surface device is now $300 below retail. This sets a new record low price for the Surface Pro 9 in one of the best Surface Pro deals we've tracked all year. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price by $100.

Now $300 off, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 just hit its lowest price yet. The configuration we recommend has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD facilitates fast file transfers and storage. This deal ends Dec. 25.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 personal computers around. It easily converts to a laptop with an optional detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (sold seperately). Our recommend configuration packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the base model Surface Pro 9 with 8GB of RAM for $999 ($100 off).

We didn't get our hands on the Surface Pro 9 for testing, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display, strong performance impressive and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're gift shopping or looking for a versatile 2-in-1 device for yourself, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy. Especially at $300 off!