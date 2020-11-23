Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is an excellent laptop — now it's $300 off in this Black Friday deal

As you may have noticed, Black Friday started early this year. Some genuinely fantastic deals are already live, including one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

That deal? Microsoft is selling the Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off on its website. Various configurations are currently discounted, including the 256GB SSD model, which dropped to the same price as the base model.

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $999 @ Microsoft

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal takes $300 off.

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Microsoft

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal takes $300 off.

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Microsoft

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal takes $300 off.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 an Editor's Choice award for its good performance, decent battery life, and comfortable keyboard.

The Surface Laptop 3 is an elegant and modern notebook made of premium materials. Lightweight and stylish, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces. The notebook has first-rate construction, crafted with a unibody aluminum shell.

At 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), but lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and about the same weight as the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds). Remember, the Surface has a larger 13.5-inch panel.

Adopting the trend of most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection is modest. For your connectivity needs, you get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic jack for when you want private listening.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2 and at $300 off, it's an incredible value.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech.