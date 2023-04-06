Microsoft Store Spring Sale: Deals on Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 5, Xbox and more

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale (opens in new tab) officially starts April 7 with many of the deals now live. During the sitewide savings event, save up to $600 on select Surface devices (opens in new tab), up to $20 on Xbox Controllers (opens in new tab), and up to 33% PC accessories (opens in new tab).

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen CPU for just $699 (opens in new tab). That's $300 off its former price of $999 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model. It has a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance and comfortable keyboard. It endured 12 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

If you prefer a flexible device, save up to $530 on the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Keyboard (opens in new tab). Prices start at $599 for the base model which has a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Microsoft Store Spring Sale deals. Browse today's early discounts on Surface devices, Xbox, and Microsoft PC accessories below.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 5: up to $400 off @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 on the Surface Laptop 5, prices start at $899. The configuration with the highest discount packs a 15-inch (2,496 x 1,664) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack. This deal ends April 16.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: up to $500 off @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4, an excellent value for the price. The cheapest model available packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. This deal ends April 30.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Studio: up to $600 off @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $600 on the Surface Laptop Studio for creators. Prices start at $1,399 for the base model. It has a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and Iris Xe graphics.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go 2: $699 $599 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9: from $899 @ Microsoft Store

(opens in new tab)Save up to $200 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The base model with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics 128GB SSD. Save even more when you pair it with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $107 (opens in new tab) ($72 off). This deal ends April 23.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8: up to $500 off @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the Surface Pro 8. Despite being replaced by the Surface Pro 9, it's still one of the best convertible tablet PCs to buy. Especially now that it's heavily discounted. Rated one of our favorite 2-in-1 gadgets, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. This deal ends April 30.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard: up to $530 off @ Micrsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $530 on the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle. This Windows-powered tablet packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 128GB SSD of micoSD-expandable storage.

PC Accessories

(opens in new tab) USB-C Travel Hub: $99 $74 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub for your laptop. This multiport hub features 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x Gigabit ethernet port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port with 4K (60 Hz) video out support, and 1 x VGA port. This deal ends April 16.

(opens in new tab) Modern USB-C Headset: $54 $39 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset. Its 28mm speaker driver, noise cancelling boom mic and intutive controls ensure high-quality conference calls. This deal ends April 16.

(opens in new tab) Surface Arc Mouse: $79 $66 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $13 on the Surface Arc Mouse to complement your Surface device. Slim, light, and portable, the Surface Arc Mouse conforms to your hand and fits easily in your bag. It connect to your device via Bluetooth for seamless vertical or horizontal scrolling.