Microsoft Store back to school sale — up to $500 off Surface devices

The Microsoft Store back to school currently takes up to $500 off select Surface devices. It's a great time to snag end of summer discounts on our favorite Microsoft laptops and tablets. What's more, students, parents and educators save up to 10% on select back to school tech (opens in new tab).

For a limited time, save up to $500 on the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop Studio at the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab). Prices start at $1,399 for the base model which affords you a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop's speedy 256GB SSD allows for fast file transfers and ample storage.

In our Surface Laptop Studio review, we were impressed by its unique hinge design and gorgeous, 120Hz display and excellent speakers. We gave the Surface Laptop Studio an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, we launched thirty Google Chrome tabs and a dozen Edge windows instantly. The addition of streaming videos and playing music in the background while editing photos didn't slow it down.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is a solid buy if you want a versatile, creative laptop for school.

See more Microsoft Store back to school deals below:

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Studio: from $1,399 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop Studio at the Microsoft Store. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. Prices start at $1,399 for the base model which has a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop's speedy 256GB SSD allows for fast file transfers and ample storage.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: $1,099 $849 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro X SQ2: $999 $899 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the SQ2-powered Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Microsoft Store back to school deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go: $899 $699 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop Go at the Microsoft Store. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 64GB of eMMc storage.

(opens in new tab) Surface Arc Mouse: $79 $52 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Complement your Surface device with $27 off the Surface Arc Mouse. Slim, light, and portable, the Surface Arc Mouse conforms to your hand and fits easily in your bag. It connect to your device via Bluetooth for seamless vertical or horizontal scrolling.