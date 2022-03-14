Microsoft Pi Day 2022 sale — deals on laptops, tablets, gaming, and more

Pi Day deals are in full swing today as retailers are slice dollars off today's top-rated mobile gear. Microsoft is leading the charge with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, and gaming accessories.

Right now, you can get the excellent Surface Pro 8 for $899. That's $200 below its normal price of $1,099. This is the Surface Pro 8's lowest price ever and one of today's best tablet deals.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: up to $200 off @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft Pi Day takes up to $200 off the Editor's Choice Surface Pro 8. Prices start at $898. The base model Surface Pro 8 has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet device. It has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For that familiar laptop feel, it supports an optional detachable keyboard (sold separately for $279).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Microsoft's Pi Day deals knocks 31.4% off gaming accessories for PC and Xbox. For a limited time, you can snag the SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset for $68 ($31 off). As highlighted in our Arctic Prime review, it packs great audio for gaming and music into a sleek, premium design. It's a solid choice if you're on the hunt for an affordable gaming headset that doesn't skimp on performance.

And that's just a taste of the best Pi Day savings you can snag today. See more of our favorite discounts from Microsoft's Pi Day sale below.

More Microsoft Pi Day deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $549 now $399 @ Microsoft Store

Currently, the base model Surface Laptop Go is $150 cheaper than usual. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset: was $99 now $68 @ Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store's Pi Day deals takes 31.4% off select SteelSeries gaming accessories. As part of the sale, save $31 on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset which packs great overall performance into a sleek, premium design.

HyperX CloudX Flight Gaming Headset: was $159 now $109 @ Microsoft Store

For Pi Day, save 31.4% on HyperX gaming accessories for PC and Xbox. During the sale, save $50 on the HyperX CloudX Flight gaming headset, $31 on the HyperX QuadCast microphone, and more.