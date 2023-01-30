Meta Quest Pro just dropped $400 ahead of HTC Vive XR Elite release

The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is massively discounted ahead of the new $1,099 HP Vive XR Elite (opens in new tab)'s release date. In the spirit of competition, the Quest Pro's price is now on par with its forthcoming industry rival.

You can now buy the Meta Quest Pro for $1,099 from Meta and several other retailers. This mixed reality headset would typically set you back $1,500, so that's $400 in savings. It's the Meta Quest Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming deals we've seen all month.

Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Meta Quest Pro for the same price.

Save $400 on the Meta Quest Pro VR headset and jump into the world of mixed reality. It features dual LCD panels with 1800 x 1920 pixel resolutions, Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Platform SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Quest Pro is to Meta what Bianca Belair is to the WWE — the "EST". It's the lightest, the sleekest, and the brawniest Meta VR headset to date. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Platform SoC ,12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Two LCD panels offer a resolution of 1800 x 1920-pixels per eye while local dimming technology individually controls 500 LED blocks. Over the Meta Quest 2, the Quest Pro delivers 75% more contrast and richer colors.

In our Meta Quest Pro hands-in review, we praise its lightweight, comfortable design and enhanced haptic controls. We were also impressed by its immersive and intuitive mixed reality experience. This cool new feature lets you jump from the real-world through a portal into a high-resolution dreamland.

So what's the difference between the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro? For starters, the Meta Quest Pro's controllers now have built in sensors and a processor. This overhaul enables accurate position tracking as well as improved eye and facial tracking. In terms of design, the Meta Quest Pro's face cover is noticeably smaller. And what was once a matte white surface with corner sensors is now a glossy black faceplate with three visible sensors around the eyes. With a weight of 25.4 ounces and 10.4 x 5 x 7.7 inches in dimensions, the Quest Pro is the slimmest VR headset Meta has ever released.

The Quest Pro's controllers are also redesigned — each one featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor, three sensors and a rechargeable battery. At 5.4 ounces and 5.1 x 2.8 x 2.4 inches apiece, they’re heavier than the Quest 2’s controllers (4.4 ounces, 3.5 x 4.7 inches).

Now $400 off the Meta Quest Pro is at its best price yet. If you can afford to splurge, it's a fun and futuristic way to experience VR.