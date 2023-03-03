Meta Quest Pro gets permanent $500 price cut

The Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 VR headsets will see significant price drops beginning March 5. As announced in a Meta blog post (opens in new tab) Friday, the Meta Quest Pro will cost $999 (opens in new tab) at Meta other retailers. This mixed reality headset would typically set you back $1,500, so that's $500 in savings. It's the Meta Quest Pro's lowest price ever since its release.

If that's too rich for your blood, the 256GB model Meta Quest 2 will fall to $429 (opens in new tab) on March 5. That's $30 cheaper than a recent Meta Quest 2 flash deal (opens in new tab) we saw in late February.

Starting March 5, the Meta Quest Pro VR headset will decrease by $500. The Quest Pro features dual LCD panels with 1800 x 1920 pixel resolutions, Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Platform SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It you want to jump into the world of mixed reality, the Quest Pro may be worth the splurge.

Meta's Quest Pro is the brand's lightest, the sleekest, and brawniest Meta VR headset to date. It features two LCD panels which provide a resolution of 1800 x 1920-pixels per eye. Local dimming technology individually controls 500 LED blocks. Powering the VR headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Platform SoC alongside 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Over the Meta Quest 2, the Quest Pro delivers 75% more contrast and richer colors.

In our Meta Quest Pro hands-in review, we praise its lightweight, comfortable design and enhanced haptic controls. We were also impressed by its immersive and intuitive mixed reality experience. This cool new feature lets you jump from the real-world through a portal into a high-resolution dreamland.

So what's the difference between the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro? For starters, the Meta Quest Pro's controllers now have built in sensors and a processor. This overhaul enables accurate position tracking as well as improved eye and facial tracking. In terms of design, the Meta Quest Pro's face cover is noticeably smaller. And what was once a matte white surface with corner sensors is now a glossy black faceplate with three visible sensors around the eyes. With a weight of 25.4 ounces and 10.4 x 5 x 7.7 inches in dimensions, the Quest Pro is the slimmest VR headset Meta has ever released.

The Quest Pro's controllers are also redesigned — each one featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor, three sensors and a rechargeable battery. At 5.4 ounces and 5.1 x 2.8 x 2.4 inches apiece, they’re heavier than the Quest 2’s controllers (4.4 ounces, 3.5 x 4.7 inches).

At $500 off, the Meta Quest Pro is a little easier on the wallet. If you can afford to splurge, it's a fun and futuristic way to experience VR.