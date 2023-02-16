Hurry! Meta Quest 2 hits lowest price ever in 1-Day flash deal

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset just hit its lowest price yet in a surprise flash deal. Right now, you can pick up the 256GB model Meta Quest 2 for $459 (opens in new tab). That's $40 off its normal price of $499 and its lowest price ever.

The Quest 2 VR headset is rarely discounted so this is one of the best gaming deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (256GB): $499 $459 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Fromerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. This deal ends Feb. 17, stock permitting.

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets to buy. Suitable for ages 13 and up, the headset on sale features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), 90Hz fresh rate and at least 256GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

This newer model Meta Quest 2 VR headset has a higher resolution display and a more powerful processor than the first release. With 6DOF, the headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision. At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, which weighs 20.1 ounces and measures 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches.

Woot deals typically sell out quickly, so we recommend you act fast!