MacOS Sonoma release date official — here's when you can upgrade

Apple just unveiled its latest September showcase, giving us our first looks at iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside this, we saw the latest features coming with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. We learned some shocking news as well, like how the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $100 more.

But not everything happening with Apple this month was fully disclosed during the event, as the company just unveiled the release dates for each of its operating system updates. Not only has iOS 17's date been unveiled, but iPadOS 17 and watchOS as well. Most importantly, however, is that MacOS Sonoma will be available starting on September 26.

What to expect from MacOS Sonoma

MacOS Sonoma is bringing several changes to the Mac experience that could make it worth upgrading, we've even covered 5 macOS Sonoma features that may convince you to update. But if you want the really quick version, widgets are arguably the biggest addition coming to desktop, allowing users to lock little windows on their desktop that could show the weather, to-do lists, special photo albums, notes, calendars, and the time in different parts of the world.

Beyond just having access to these widgets on MacOS, they can be freely swapped between your iPhone and Mac device through something called Continuity. Widgets will also fade partially in the background while another window is in focus, allowing the user to not get too distracted. We covered a full list of features to look forward to previously if you want to dig deeper.

It's also important to keep in mind that MacOS Sonoma will not be available on the three laptops from 2017: MacBook Pro, iMac and the 12-inch MacBook. Apple commonly phases out older hardware when implementing new operating system updates, and if you're holding onto a 2018 laptop, be prepared to potentially lose support in 2024.