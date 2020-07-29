MacBook with Apple Silicon price leak is jaw-dropping — cheapest Apple laptop ever (report)

The MacBook with Apple Silicon will signal the first actual hardware in Apple's transition to its own processors for laptops and eventually desktops. And while we just got a potential release date and some new tantalizing benchmark results, we hadn't seen any strong indications on pricing until today.

The new leak comes from the same source that delivered the potential release date for the MacBook with Apple Silicon and many more devices, @komiya_jp and it is going to make a lot of make fans really happy (via Tom's Guide).

MacBook and MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple Silicon Pricing

Replying to a follower that simply asked for the "ARM Mac pricing," the leaker offered up a price point of approximately $799 for the MacBook and $1,099 for the MacBook Pro 13-inch. An announcement for both systems is expected at a special event on October 27 according to the previous tips from Komiya.

This would be a $200 price cut from both the current MacBook Air (2020) and the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020). This actually mirrors the upper-end of the potential cost of goods savings suggested in a TrendForce report last month. But it was hard to believe that Apple would actually pass that savings on to the consumers.

ARM MacBook$799~MacBook Pro 13”$1099~(*idk about the exact price) https://t.co/aypv0pZhGBJuly 25, 2020

It's possible that in Apple's drive to be the first to really make an ARM-based laptop solution work that they are willing to settle for a similar profits on each new system sold. It looks Apple thinks the long term return is certainly worth it.

If the $799 price point for the MacBook comes to pass that will be the cheapest laptop that Apple has ever offered, taking the crown from the MacBook Air 11-inch (2014) and matching the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Notably, Komiya keeps referring to simply the ARM MacBook and MacBook Pro 13-inch, suggesting that the smaller model may indeed be the resurrection of the discontinued MacBook rather than the Air, while the Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pro 13-inch will simply take the place of its current Intel counterpart.

We still have a few months to go until Apple will supposedly take the stage to announce these laptops and I wouldn't count on any official pricing until it appears on a slide that day, but I expect the leaks aren't going to slow down anytime soon.