MacBook Pro M2 deal knocks $200 off — early Black Friday discount on Apple's most affordable Pro

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 joins the rest of Apple's lineup with deep discounts in early Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Buy now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. If you want a little more RAM or storage, you can get $200 off any higher-end MacBook Pro M2 configurations (opens in new tab). Considering one of the other MacBook models? Don't worry, Best Buy has discounts on almost every MacBook right now (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 on the Apple MacBook Pro M2. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

Boasting Apple's latest M2 processor, the MacBook Pro is the best laptop for power users. Creators, college students, and business pros alike will benefit from the performance of Apple's new pro-grade laptop. The base model packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It supports up to 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking and 3x faster transcoding.

For connecting external devices, the MacBook Pro M2 supplies you with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we like its stellar performance and super-fast SSD. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the M2 MacBook Pro notched a high mark of 8,911. It beat the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test puts it at the top of today's laptops with the best battery life. It endured 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Weighing in at 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the M2 MacBook Pro is a fairly portable 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).

So if the biggest quarry in your Black Friday deals hunting is a laptop, this MacBook Pro M2 may be exactly what you had your sights set on.