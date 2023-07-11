How is the M2 MacBook Air this cheap? Get $150 off one of our favorite laptops right now

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and you can get $150 off it right now — plunging it deep below that $1,000 threshold.

You may remember we spoke about how happy we were to see this laptop at $979 yesterday. So imagine how surprised we were to see this stellar system drop even lower in price. Down to its lowest, in fact, of just $949 (no that is not a typo).

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ B&H

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is now $150 off in this early Prime Day deal, bringing it down to $949 at B&H. You already know why this is incredible value for money — from that beasty M2 processor that is capable of pure power and peak efficiency, to the liquid retina display and that gorgeous keyboard to work on.

You can get the Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 for $949.99 at B&H in its Space Gray color variation, boasting the powerful M2 processor with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 13.6-inch 2,560 x 1,664-pixel Liquid Retina Display and an 8-core M2 GPU. Not only is this one of the best Prime Day deals you can get, but it's also one of the best top-rated laptop deals out there right now.

Beyond just how these specs sound on paper, our Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith awarded the MacBook Air M2 with the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award, alongside a 4.5/5 score. We believe that the laptop is "nearly perfect," and although we felt that it was a bit pricey at its initial launch cost, this drop down to $979 makes it more than worth the entry price.

On the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Air M2's multi-core score of 8,919 solidified itself far above the 6,054 premium laptop average. Not only is this an amazing score, but it destroyed competition like the Slim 7 Carbon (AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, 6,241).

