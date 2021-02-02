Wow! M1 MacBook Air down to lowest ever price

The M1 Macbook Air continues the Air’s lineage as one of the best ultraportables you can buy right now — packing breathtaking performance and outstanding battery life into a slim, svelte unibody chassis.

And now, for a limited time, it’s even better at a lower price. Right now, you can save $70 and grab one for just $929. Plus, if you’re reading this on the other side of the Atlantic, we’ve got a good UK deal for you too!

M1 MacBook Air: was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

The base model gets even cheaper. Design-wise, it may look like nothing has changed, but the MacBook Air has undergone a groundbreaking transformation. The M1 chip is far more powerful and efficient than the Intel setup (so efficient, in fact, that this thing doesn’t need a fan), which is paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

M1 MacBook Air: was £1,249 now £1,149.97 @ Currys PC World

As for my fellow Brits, Currys PC World has knocked nearly £100 off a specced out version of the MacBook Air. Still sporting the M1 chip and 8GB RAM, but with double the storage, so you can stuff this full of the best Apple Arcade games. View Deal

As you can read in our MacBook Air review, we are huge fans of Apple’s move to ARM-based architecture — a dramatic change to the skepticism felt while they showed a whole lot of vague specs in their keynote. But when it comes to real-world use, it is amazing.

The chassis may be the same (including just two USB C ports, so you’re going to need to look for a USB Type-C hub ), but everything is different when you look beneath the unibody construction.

The M1 chip drastically improves the speed and graphics performance of this machine, while also doubling the battery life, which is seriously impressive, given the small and lightweight construction, the 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display and the powerful speakers on-board.