Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 live: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and more expected
All of the latest in the run-up to Galaxy Unpacked July 2023
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 is just hours away and Laptop Mag is covering the event live from Seoul, South Korea with a multitude of new Galaxy devices expected to arrive.
Beyond the many leaks and rumors, Samsung itself has been pretty upfront about new foldables and wearables coming, with comments from Samsung President TM Roh leaving little doubt that the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 will all be making an appearance at the event. The Galaxy Tab S9 has garnered less attention, but almost 18 months after the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 it's hard not to assume the follow-up will arrive.
We'll be live with you straight through Galaxy Unpacked, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on July 26. Follow along with us for a look at all of the latest rumors and leaks on the devices expected to arrive at the event along with a look into what we've seen in our first couple of days with Samsung in Seoul.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 Rumor Overview
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may steal the show from its bigger sibling this year based on rumors that it is getting a major upgrade to its cover display this year.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems slated for a more modest upgrade in 2023 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a rumored hinge redesign that could reduce or eliminate the crease. If true Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners may not feel compelled to upgrade, but we've been thoroughly impressed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's performance and efficiency leap in 2023, so it may be more of an upgrade than meets the eye.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Rumors regarding the Galaxy Watch 6 haven't been as prodigious as its foldable companions, but one leak that will excite longtime fans of the series is the return of the rotating bezel.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also expected at the event with nearly 18 months separating the presumed trio of new devices from their predecessors. Despite that fairly lengthy gap, the rumors don't point to massive changes with a potential move to OLED for the base Tab S9 and an across-the-board upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the most notable changes.
What else? The above devices all seem like a lock for Galaxy Unpacked July 2023, but a smattering of other rumored Samsung devices could make an appearance. The Galaxy Ring was a recently leaked device that garnered considerable attention, but as the leaks were mostly patents it may not be ready for prime time. The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE are potential candidates for an Unpacked debut, but the timing feels wrong as each would be outshined in its category by devices we are nearly certain are coming.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display versus Motorola Razr+
Tipster @UniverseIce has been on a tear with Samsung leaks and rumors heading into the launch and earlier today highlighted the potential resolution difference between what they claim will be a 3.4-inch 720x732 (320 ppi) cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 versus the 3.6-inch 1066x1056 (417 ppi) cover display of the Motorola Razr+.
We've already taken a look at the rumored feature differences between these cover displays, but this would be quite the hardware deficit as well.
Part of our tour of Samsung's Digital City included a model smart home with a robust collection of SmartThings-enabled products. They could do everything from helping you to wake up in the morning to walking you step-by-step through cooking a meal including portioning water for your ramen for you. However, it was the PC gaming room that captured my attention with the massive Samsung Odyssey Ark display looming large and making the typically desk-defining 49-inch ultrawide display alongside it look positively petite by comparison.
Galaxy Watch 6 may get its bezel back
It's rare that you see anyone celebrating something other than the elimination of the bezel from a piece of tech, but in the case of the Galaxy Watch 6 rumors suggest could bring back the rotating bezel, which fans were sad to see go on the Galaxy Watch 5.
Count me among them, the tactile feel of navigating through menus with that rotating physical bezel is fantastic. I even loved the sound of it. While Samsung gave you a touch bezel to simulate the experience without having to touch the actual display, it just isn't the same. So here's hoping this leak is accurate.
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Filed under tantalizing rumors that we aren't sure will come to pass is the Samsung Galaxy Ring or Samsung Galaxy Pulse. A report on July 17 suggested that Samsung is ready to put a ring on its wearable fans sometime soon with this finger-based fitness wearable in "advanced development" according to Korean news site The Elec.
However, most of the report centered on patents and trademarks, rather than even prototype hardware, so it's a stretch to imagine Samsung will have it ready in time for Galaxy Unpacked today. Assuming it doesn't appear at Unpacked, we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for more on this brand-new wearable from Samsung as it could be ready by the time the Galaxy S24 rolls around next year.
Matrix Phone
Dipping back into to my visit to Samsung's Innovation Museum, I was among a number of journalists that were tempted to plan an Ocean's 11 style heist to get our hands on the Matrix Phone (a.k.a. Samsung SPH-N270). 20 years later there is still something just ridiculously compelling about this phone. I could picture Neo wielding a Z Flip these days, at least you still have that satisfying feeling of snapping it shut when you're done with a call.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display upgrade
While the rumored hinge change could have a significant impact on Samsung's foldables, by far the biggest visual update would be the larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. There are countless leaks including what appear to be official Samsung marketing materials regarding this change, which would bring the Z Flip 5 in line with its hot new competition from the Motorola Razr+.
The big question is what will you be able to do with that newfound screen real estate? A recent leak showed 7 potential use cases for the Z Flip 5 cover display that seem limited to specific widgets as opposed to the wild west of the Razr+ cover display which will let you put whatever you want on it, for good and for bad.
Some Korean media are still imagining that Galaxy Z Fold5 supports IP58, because they think that Samsung’s elimination of the gap will definitely bring dust resistance. They are wrong. Samsung just eliminated the gap without changing anything, and it does not support IP58. pic.twitter.com/KdMUKNmbtcJuly 26, 2023
Reliable tipster @UniverseIce on Twitter has once again shot down the notion that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will add dust resistance to its existing water resistance despite the alleged new hinge design.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge rumors
Leaping back to the present, one of the bigger rumors regarding Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a completely revamped hinge design that may reduce or eliminate the crease on the display. Having used many foldables now I will attest that you simply do not notice the crease after even a brief time with the phones, but I can't argue that it would be better if it didn't exist at all.
Beyond its impact on the crease, this new design, apparently known as the dumbbell, allegedly would allow for a fold-flat design with a gentler curve that would put less stress on the folding display. While Samsung has done a lot to eliminate the concerns over the fragility of its foldables, there's no denying it's still a worry. So anything that is going to bolster the lives of these expensive phones is going to be welcome.
We aren't expecting any laptop announcements at Galaxy Unpacked July 2023, but we're Laptop Mag, so we couldn't resist a photo op with the first Korean laptop from 1987 that we spotted at Samsung's Innovation Museum.
Good morning from sunny Seoul, South Korea. This is Sean Riley, Assistant Managing Editor for Laptop Mag, and I'll be with you for the next several hours in the run-up to Galaxy Unpacked July 2023, taking a look at all of the rumors surrounding Samsung's latest devices that we expect to see and giving you a glimpse at some of what Samsung has shown us so far during our trip to the company's Digital City.
Stay with us through Galaxy Unpacked, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on July 26, for our commentary on all of the announcements as they happen.
