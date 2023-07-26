Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 live: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and more expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 is just hours away and Laptop Mag is covering the event live from Seoul, South Korea with a multitude of new Galaxy devices expected to arrive.

Beyond the many leaks and rumors, Samsung itself has been pretty upfront about new foldables and wearables coming, with comments from Samsung President TM Roh leaving little doubt that the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 will all be making an appearance at the event. The Galaxy Tab S9 has garnered less attention, but almost 18 months after the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 it's hard not to assume the follow-up will arrive.

We'll be live with you straight through Galaxy Unpacked, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on July 26. Follow along with us for a look at all of the latest rumors and leaks on the devices expected to arrive at the event along with a look into what we've seen in our first couple of days with Samsung in Seoul.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 Rumor Overview

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may steal the show from its bigger sibling this year based on rumors that it is getting a major upgrade to its cover display this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems slated for a more modest upgrade in 2023 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a rumored hinge redesign that could reduce or eliminate the crease. If true Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners may not feel compelled to upgrade, but we've been thoroughly impressed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's performance and efficiency leap in 2023, so it may be more of an upgrade than meets the eye.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Rumors regarding the Galaxy Watch 6 haven't been as prodigious as its foldable companions, but one leak that will excite longtime fans of the series is the return of the rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also expected at the event with nearly 18 months separating the presumed trio of new devices from their predecessors. Despite that fairly lengthy gap, the rumors don't point to massive changes with a potential move to OLED for the base Tab S9 and an across-the-board upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the most notable changes.

What else? The above devices all seem like a lock for Galaxy Unpacked July 2023, but a smattering of other rumored Samsung devices could make an appearance. The Galaxy Ring was a recently leaked device that garnered considerable attention, but as the leaks were mostly patents it may not be ready for prime time. The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE are potential candidates for an Unpacked debut, but the timing feels wrong as each would be outshined in its category by devices we are nearly certain are coming.