Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may bring back a fan-favorite feature — leaked images give a first look

We are expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year, but unlike those devices, we haven't heard too much about the Galaxy Watch up until now.

A new leak from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks gives us our potential first look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the beloved rotating bezel that fans missed on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last year (via The Verge).

The design looks like a blend of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, retaining something of the smoother lines of the 5 Pro, while adding the rotating bezel and slightly more raised edges of the Watch 4 Classic. These renders show a magnetic loop strap, but as with previous generations, there should be a variety of easily swappable bands.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks)

What else do we know about the Galaxy Watch 6?

While the current leak was purely about the design with these high-res renders, previous leaks from SamMobile offered some insights into the specs for Samsung's next-gen wearables.

The Galaxy Watch 6 models should feature an Exynos W980 chipset, roughly 10% faster than the Exynos W920 used in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4. Even more notably this may shrink to the 5nm process, which should result in improved battery life. Fingers crossed, the Galaxy Watch 5 is still a daily charge device for most users.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should also be getting larger higher-resolution displays. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 may move to a 1.31-inch display with a resolution of 432 x 432 pixels, up from 1.2 inches and 396 x 396 pixels on the Galaxy Watch 5. The 44mm version by comparison should jump to a 1.47-inch display at 480 x 480 pixels, coming from a 1.4-inch display at 450 x 450 pixels.

Don't look for any major changes to the health and fitness tracking sensors, blood glucose remains years away according to most leaks. That means we should once again see the accelerometer, barometer blood pressure, body composition analysis, ECG, heart rate, and Sp02 monitoring. Durability should be comparable with MIL-STD-810G certification and IP68 dust and water resistance.