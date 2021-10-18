Live
Apple October event live blog: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 and more
Apple's "Unleashed" event is gearing up to unveil the next batch of eagerly anticipated Apple products, with the stars of the show expected to be the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Not only are we expecting to hear about updated MacBook Pro models, but also about the rumored M1X chip. M1X MacBook Pro rumors have suggested the laptop's impressive display resolution, along with the use of mini LED panels and ditching the Touch Bar, but the chip itself may boast 12 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. The question is, will the M1X prove to be a worthy upgrade over the M1?
What's more, last-minute rumors suggest we may see the next MacBook Pro models sport a notch, while the M1X chip may be named "M1 Pro" or "M1 Max."
During the Apple September event, we finally got a first look at the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini and more. The "Unleashed" may not have as many devices to show off, but there might be room for Apple's AirPods 3. The earbuds already have multiple incorrect rumored release dates, but many believe we'll finally get a sneak peek at the next-gen AirPods.
The good news is all our burning questions will be answered at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Monday, October 18 (that's today!). Fancy watching it along with us? You can catch the virtual event on Apple's event page or on the official YouTube channel.
While the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to be the stars of the show, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also suggests fans might see Ives also points out that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini, which will also sport an M1X chip.
The analyst isn't alone, either. Leaker Dylandkt (via 9to5Mac) indicates the will be a new M1X Mac mini launching alongside the new MacBook Pro models, and it may even boast an all-new design. It isn't clear whether the new Mac will be unveiled at the "Unleashed" event. Still, we may see Apple offer 64GB of RAM with the M1X Mac mini.
Not much longer until we find out.
The rumored M1X MacBook Pro models have quite a lot to live up to given the reception of last year’s Apple M1-based laptops but, based on all of the rumors, it certainly looks equal to the task.
As previously reported, Benchmark leaks have shown that the Apple M1X features 12 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, a significant bump up from the already impressive Apple M1’s 8 core/8 thread configurations. A Bloomberg report differed slightly starting that there would be two variants called Jade C-Chip and Jade C-Die (with a 10 CPU core design and 16 GPU cores in the former and 32 GPU cores in the latter.
Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed a Mac developer stated names for the upcoming M1X chip, which includes "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max." Whether Apple will use these names for different MacBook models is unclear. The chip options are expected to include the aforementioned 16 and 32 GPU cores.
For a better look at all things 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, we've got you covered.
If you head to the Apple Store, you'll find that it's currently undergoing maintenance of sorts ahead of the Apple event. That's a clear indication we're about to see some new Apple products populate the page once it returns.
Apple often does this before a big launch to make sure no products leak before they are unveiled. When it returns, we expect there to be two new MacBook Pro models on the page. Who knows, there may even be a pair of AirPods 3.
And we're kicking off! Apple's senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak already gave us a hint at what to expect at today's "Unleashed" Apple event, stating that the days leading to the virtual event will "speed by." How could that not be a nod to the speed of the rumored M1X processor?
Today's going to be a good day #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vv9s74A2zgOctober 18, 2021
