Limited time Nintendo Switch deal throws in free $35 gift card

The Nintendo Switch console itself rarely sees a discount, so a nice bundle deal offers a great value. Right now, when you buy the Nintendo Switch for $299 (opens in new tab) from Dell, you'll get a free $35 gift card. The console alone retails for $299, so you're getting some bonus cash. Use it toward Nintendo Switch games starting from $30 (opens in new tab), a microSD card or anything else at Dell.

Outside of Black Friday, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you'll find.

The standard Nintendo Switch is the best gaming console for anyone who likes to take their gameplay to go. As its name implies, it lets you easily switch playing on your TV to playing in handheld gaming mode. It features a 6.2-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, wired LAN port, built-in kickstand and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. The unit also supports wireless headphones via Bluetooth connectivity.

We didn’t get to test the standard version, however, we took the 7-inch Switch OLED for a spin. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we praise its gorgeous display and extensive game library. We loved the Nintendo Switch OLED so much that we rated it 4 of 5-stars cosigned with our Editor’s Choice Award.

The OG Nintendo Switch runs on the same Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset found in the Switch OLED. Battery-wise, you'll get any from 4.5 to 9 hours of playtime on a full charge. Playing on a full belly OLED model, our reviewer got 4 hours and 14 minutes playing Metroid Dread whereas Octopath Traveler got 5 hours and 42 minutes of gameplay.

With the Joy-Cons attached, the Nintendo Switch weighs 14.1 ounces and measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55-inches. It’s slightly smaller than the Switch OLED (14.9 ounces, 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches).

If you want to spoil yourself or someone special to a new game console, the Nintendo Switch is a solid buy.

