LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop gets $600 price cut in better than Black Friday Cyber Monday deal

We just found another Cyber Monday deal that's better than Black Friday. Right now, you can get the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 laptop for $999 at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $1,599, so that's $600 off its normal price and $100 cheaper than its Black Friday price.

This marks a new all-time low price for this convertible laptop which makes it a top tier Cyber Monday laptop deal. If you prefer a tradtional style laptop, Amazon continues to offer the LG Gram 16 for $1,299 ($400 off).

Save $600 on the 2022 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 laptop. This convertible notebook converts from laptop to tablet mode in a cinch. It features 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. In our LG Gram 16 review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection.

The LG Gram 16 convertible notebook is one of the industry's best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touch screen with stylus support for jotting down notes and marking up documents. The laptop's premium chassis houses the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't review this 2-in-1 version, we tested this laptop's traditional counterpart. In our LG Gram 16 review. We liked its long battery life , good-looking lightweight design and generous port selection. We gave the LG Gram 16 a 4 out 5-star-rating for its overall solid performance.

If you're on the prowl for a versatile laptop with a big, beautiful screen to work, draw and play on, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 is a solid buy.

