Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus

Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Legends Arceus: $59 $47 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 on the critically acclaimed Pokemon Legends Arceus. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokemon adventure. Best Buy (opens in new tab) is also offering the same deal this Black Friday

Pokemon has been around for ages, and if you were a fan of the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, Pokemon Legends Arceus acts as a prequel to those two games. Travel through the open world of the Hisui region with new and old friends as you aim to collect 'em all and maybe save the world along the way.

Don't miss out on this critically acclaimed game, just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and at Best Buy (opens in new tab)as well.

Black Friday is counting down and deals are selling out quick, so check out our best Black Friday deals hub to find the greatest deals of the season.