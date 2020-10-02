Lenovo Yoga C940 14 hits all-time low price of $869 in epic laptop deal

Lenovo ushers in the month of October with a semi-annual sale that takes up to 69% off its best laptops. If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop and don't want to wait for Amazon's Prime Day event, this deal is for you.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for $869.99 via coupon, "SEMISALE2020". That's $380 off its regular price of $1,249 and the lowest price we've seen for this convertible laptop.

In fact, it's one the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,249 now $869 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C940 is among the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The model on sale features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Now $380 off, don't wait to snag this Editor's Choice laptop for an all-time low price. View Deal

If you're looking for a versatile and portable 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is a solid pick.

The Yoga C940 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review , we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. It also scored points with us for its long battery life which last 11 hours on our battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award co-sign.

Design-wise, the Yoga C940 14 is one heck of a premium-looking machine. It sports a slender, aluminum chassis and an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This creates a surround-sound effect and eliminates the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had a surprising depth and vocals were crisp.

With a weight of 3 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches). Competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) are heavier.

As for connectivity, the Yoga C940 14 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Lenovo's coupon is valid until October 11.