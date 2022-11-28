Lenovo Yoga 9i is $700 off in Cyber Monday deal — use this code to get it

Cyber Monday laptop deals are flooding in, but one of our favorite discounts during this deals bonanza is this 2-in-1 laptop that is just under $1,000.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i is $700 off via Lenovo's official website (opens in new tab). Originally, the Lenovo Yoga 9i had a retail price of $1,700 (yuck!). But now, it only costs $999! Wow! USE CODE YOGA9DEAL2 to secure this incredible deal.

People love this laptop so much, one of our contributors felt compelled to write a piece about the Lenovo Yoga 9i entitled "I upgraded from Lenovo's Flex 5 to the Yoga 9i — here's what I love the most."



Lenovo Yoga 9i Cyber Monday laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700 , now $999 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Now $700 off, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i (opens in new tab) 2-in-1 is at its best price yet. This configuration includes a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touchscreen, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. USE CODE YOGA9DEAL2.

We happened to review the Lenovo Yoga 9i, and we praised it for its zippy performance, colorful, 14-inch display, and decent battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i also has a unique, rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos-tuned spears. As such, you can experience 360-degree sound whether you're in tablet, tent or laptop mode. Oh, I almost forgot to mention! The Lenovo Yoga 9i, as its name suggests, is a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can transform it into any of the aforementioned postures.

If you're looking for an all-around machine that packs a punch, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fantastic value — especially at this price.

Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday laptops deals page for more incredible discounts on the world's best laptops.