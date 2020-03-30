Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $844 off in epic laptop deal

Lenovo is kicking off the month with some excellent deals on its best premium laptops. The PC manufacturer's April Sale offers solid discounts on our favorite Lenovo machines.

As part of the sale, Lenovo is slashing an extra 10% off ThinkPad notebooks over $999 via code "APRILSALE". For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 10th Gen CPU for $1,435 ($844 off).

It's one of the best laptops deals we've seen all month.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,279 now $1,435 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, you can get an extra 10% off ThinkPads over $999. The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apply coupon "APRILSALE" to take an extra $160 off for at total of $844 in savings. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is the best business laptop you can buy, period. It features a 14-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we loved its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard, and 6 hour and 30 minute long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable keyboards on any laptop.

Built to withstand 12 MIL-STD tests, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon can withstand exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation. Whether you're a business pro or an everyday consumer, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an excellent option.

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $809 @ Lenovo

This convertible laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon code, "APRILSALE" to drop its price down to $809.View Deal

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 laptop, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 730 for $809.59 ($640 off) via coupon code, "APRILSALE". It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

This versatile laptop's 360-degree flip and fold design functions in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

Lenovo's coupon code expires April 5.