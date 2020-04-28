Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 up to $1,127 off in huge laptop sale

Lenovo is wrapping the month of April with a huge laptop sale that takes up 65% off ThinkPad notebooks. Our favorite premium laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is up to $1,127 off.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 10th Gen CPU for $1,435 via coupon, "THINKSPRING". Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $2,249, so that's a whopping $843 in savings.

This is one of the best laptops deals we've seen this month.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,396 Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale takes up to $1,127 off of various configuration X1 Carbon Gen 7 laptops. Get 10th Gen Core processing power starting at $1,435 via coupon code, "THINKSPRING". This sale ends April 30. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is unarguably one of the best business laptops around.

It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we loved its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard, and 6 hours and 30 minutes long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable keyboards on any laptop.

At just 2.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the Vaio SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches). Built to military testing standards, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon can withstand exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

Connectivity-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a generous assortment of ports and connectors for such a thin laptop. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A port, a HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector, a headphone/mic combo jack. It's also equipped with a Kensington lock for peace of mind security business pros need.

Slim, lightweight, durable and attractive, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is solid choice for business professionals and everyday consumers alike.

Lenovo's coupon code expires April April 30th.