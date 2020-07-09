Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 drops to $879, its cheapest price yet

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best AMD Ryzen 7 laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can nab it for its cheapest price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the Lenovo Legion 5 on sale for $879.99. Traditionally priced at $1,009.99, that's a $220 discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop.

It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,009.99 for $879.99 @ Amazon

This Legion 5 on sale packs a 15.6-inch display (1920 x 1080), a 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512 SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

Lenovo's Legion family of laptops are among the best gaming-specific machines to buy.

Although we didn't review this laptop, we tested its Intel Core i7 CPU sibling, the Legion Y545. We praised its elegant design and great gaming and overall performance.

You can expect this Ryzen 7 4800H-charged Legion 5 to outperform competing Intel gaming laptops. In a recent benchmark faceoff, the Ryzen 7 4000 series CPU wiped the floor with Intel's 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processor.

That said, the Legion 5 can handle even the most demanding everyday tasks when you're not gaming.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's a tad heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop for under $1,000, we recommend you jump on this excellent Legion 5 deal.