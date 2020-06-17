Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 7 4800 spotted — more bad news for Intel

We've already seen a number of leaks regarding Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4, which we expect to see sometime in early October alongside the Surface Pro 8.

Given the inclusion of an AMD option in the Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch) last year and the leap that AMD has made with its 4000 series CPUs, it's no surprise to see these new benchmarks pointing to a Surface Laptop 4 using an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U CPU (via TechRadar).

Earlier leaks have also shown an Intel Tiger Lake variant of the Surface Laptop 4, so if you are a diehard Intel fan Microsoft should still have you covered.

This latest leak comes courtesy of a 3DMark benchmark posted by frequent leaker @TUM_APISAK on Twitter. It merely shows a generic Microsoft identifier, but again based on the timing, the processor, and the past history of the line, the assumption is that this is the Microsoft Laptop 4.

MicrosoftAMD Ryzen 7 4800U pic.twitter.com/GjI6o9uf0iJune 16, 2020

The benchmark shows an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and capable of boosts up to 4.2 GHz. It's not displayed in the benchmark, but it features eight CPU cores and 16 threads.

Coincidentally, this is the same CPU that we just saw face-off against Intel's Tiger Lake in another recent benchmark leak and AMD came out on top. However, it's important to note that Intel is likely still refining the performance of the Tiger Lake CPUs.

Other options also appear to be in testing for Microsoft with Windows Latest recently identifying a benchmark for a Ryzen 5 4500U that also appears to be running in a Surface Laptop 4. That chip features six cores and six threads and shows a base clock of 2.3 GHz with boosts up to 4 GHz.

We came down pretty heavily on the side of the Intel version of the Surface Laptop 3, but from what we have seen so far this year the AMD options might just be the way to go for the Surface Laptop 4 when it arrives this fall.