How is this RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop so cheap!? We are shocked by how low this price is...

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti GPU (opens in new tab) is at its lowest-ever price after a huge $800 saving on eBay. We knew the prices of RTX 30 series laptops were going to tumble, as RTX 40 series takes over, but we didn't expect the costs to fall this low...

A price this low for what you get is pretty crazy on paper — that gorgeous display, powerful CPU and monster of a GPU that will continue to hang with the latest games for a few years to come. If you're a savvy shopper and your mind when you saw the latest laptop GPUs went straight to "I bet the previous generation is dirt cheap now," well here's your answer!

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: $2,199 $1,399 @ eBay (opens in new tab)

This powerful gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award. This model boasts a bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. What's more, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU handles graphics.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500 nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.

While gaming is this laptop's bread and butter, the Legion 5 Pro also excels at photo and video editing. The Legion 5 Pro in this deal, however, packs even more powerful specs under the hood. It boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. What's more, it's made the jump to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, meaning it can breeze past the latest PC games. Oh, and it comes equipped with a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.

Connectivity isn't an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5 pro. In total it features four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet jack, and a headphone/mic combo port.



Gaming laptops are a hot topic at the moment, with the likes of the RTX 4090-armed Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 blowing us away and DLSS 3.0 technology potentially killing the gaming desktop.