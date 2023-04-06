This RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is so cheap right now — over $200 off Lenovo Legion 5 Pro!

With the recent wave of laptops debuting with Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics, devices equipped with (the still excellent) RTX 30-series GPUs have seen some major price reductions. One of which, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, is down to an incredible low of just $1,299.



For a limited time, you can take advantage of Newegg's latest promotion and snag one of Lenovo's best gaming laptops to date at a sizable saving of over $200. Whether you're looking to 'level up' your gaming battle station or put some portable pep in your editing bay, the Legion 5 Pro is an easy recommendation for its power, performance, and speedy display.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro RTX 3070 Ti: $1,521 $1,299 @ NewEeg (opens in new tab)

Save $222 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and enjoy the gaming gains granted by a powerful Nvidia 3070 Ti GPU featuring DLSS and G-Sync support, and the blazing performance of an AMD Ryzen 7 6000 Series processor with 16GB of dedicated memory.

Our review of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro highlighted this machine's impressive gaming potential as we put it to the test against a gauntlet of games at their highest settings. The Legion 5 Pro was able to consistently perform at over 60 frames per second (fps) across even the most demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.



If you crave even smoother gameplay, make use of the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti's full might in DLSS-enabled games and take full advantage of the Legion 5 Pro's super-speedy 145Hz, QHD (2560 x 1600) display. The 16-inch panel also features HDR 400 and Dolby Vision support, allowing for vivid colors and impressive contrasts while maintaining a brighter and clearer image.



However, Nvidia can't take all the credit when it comes to this device's impressive performance. Outfitted with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, the Legion 5 Pro also makes for a more than capable workstation for editors, content creators, and programmers alike.