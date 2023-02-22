Best RTX 40 series laptop deals — Lowest prices on RTX 4050, 4060, 4070, 4080, and 4090 systems

RTX 40 Series gaming laptops are here, and we’ve searched high and low for the best possible prices on these brand new beasts.

Fair warning, they don’t come cheap. For example, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 4090 looks set to cost you around $4,000. But there are other options that offer improved value for money.

Beyond the sheer increase in performance over the likes of the RTX 3080, DLSS 3.0 is a game changer when it comes to looking at some of these as serious desktop replacements with the versatility to take on the go.

Of course, there are no real price cuts at the moment. These laptops have just been released. If you want some big discounts, you’re better off looking for good RTX 30 series laptop deals .

So settle in, establish your budget, and take a look at the best RTX 40 series gaming laptop prices available right now.

Best RTX 4050 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Thin GF63: $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price of entry into the RTX 40 Series universe. Beyond that RTX 4050 GPU, you will find a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combine this with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and plenty of I/O, and this is a great low cost system.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo LOQ 15: $1,309 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Lenovo has the RTX 4050 category on ‘LOQ’ (pardon the pun) with this stellar system at a relatively affordable price. Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch 1080p panel with 144Hz refresh rate, which is pushed to its peak with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, that RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and while it is pricier than the other two RTX 4050 laptops in this category, what you’re ultimately getting is a prime creator laptop with gaming credentials to boot. Alongside that GPU, you’ll find and Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD

Best RTX 4060 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5: $1,099 @ AntOnline (opens in new tab)

For just $100 more than the 4050-armed MSI GF63, you can pick up the Gigabyte G5 with the more powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. Other specs include the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse 15: $1,499 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is probably the sweet spot for price-to-performance when it comes to 4060 laptops. Alongside that new GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, you’ll get the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD to stuff this full of games.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: $1,799 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Look deeper at the specs, and you’ll realize this is actually some of the best value for money you’ll see on this list. Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD — paired with that gorgeous 16-inch IPS display.

Best RTX 4070 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana 15: $1,499 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

You’re probably noticing a pattern here that the cheapest of each GPU spec has a 12th Gen Intel processor in it. If you’re cool with that, this is a beast — RTX 4070, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: $1,969 @ AntOnline (opens in new tab)

The step up from the RTX 4060 model boosts a lot more than just the GPU. Alongside the RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 memory, you’ll get a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Yes, this is quite the price jump from the other two. But much like the 4050 Book 3 Ultra, you’re investing in a true laptop for creative professionals — thanks to that gorgeous OLED display, slim profile and fantastic ergonomics. Of course, that 120Hz refresh rate and the sheer horsepower in here makes it great for gaming too!

Best RTX 4080 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17H: $2,299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is where we take a big step up into the big leagues. The RTX 4080 is a monstrous GPU, which pairs with the Aorus’ Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD to be one of the ultimate big screen gaming laptops.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: $2,899 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Another jump in price necessitates another big jump in performance, courtesy of a monstrous AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. This is sure to have any games pushing the refresh rate of that 17.3-inch QHD panel with 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 16: $3,599 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

You know what, beyond that obligatory Razer price increase, you actually get a good amount of raw horsepower for your money! The Razer Blade 16 has a gorgeous 16-inch QHD panel with 240Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, that bleeding edge RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Oh, and you get a free copy of Hogwarts Legacy with your purchase!

Best RTX 4090 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Raider GE78 HX: $3,999 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Go big or go home, right? This configuration of the GE78 HX gives you the best possible price-to-performance ratio in an RTX 4090 laptop that’s available today. It all starts with a top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, that RTX 4090 GPU with a massive 16GB GDDR6 video memory, a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 16: $4,299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

With similar specs to the GE78 above, the real two selling points are the sleek design and its display. Why make that awkward choice between a 1080p panel with a super fast refresh rate or a 4K picture with slower Hz, when you can get a dual-mode display that can switch between either on the fly!?